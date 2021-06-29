Can you imagine how big a city like New York compared to a lost puppy? The poor Indie, who lives with his owner in Manhattan, one of the most populous neighborhoods in the Big Apple, has strayed too far from home and ended up getting lost. His mom was very worried, given the size of the neighborhood and the city, but underestimated the survival skills of her furry friend.

Heather Angus is a very kind girl who works and lives in New York, precisely in the Upper West Side neighborhood in Manhattan. When she goes to work, she leaves her puppy to one Dog sitter who takes care of taking him for a walk and doing his business.

Just during one of those walks in the park, Indie got rid of the leash and there it was vanished into thin air.

In utter panic, Heather was afraid it would happen something bad to his puppy who had found himself alone in that big and busy city. However, he had greatly underestimated his survival skills, the fruit of years and years of street life.

Heather, in fact, had adopted Indie some time before, after gods volunteers they had saved him from a lifetime from stray in India, another country full of people, cars and traffic.

The Finding of Indie

After escaping, the little dog had sneaked into Midtown Tunnel. He had traversed it all, avoiding the cars whizzing on both sides of the road, and made his way up to Long Island City. A very long journey that everyone found it hard to believe he had traveled.

Arriving on Long Island, he had gone to take refuge in a old warehouse where gods also resided Stray cats. Taking advantage of their food and water, he had survived for a full week.

Fortunately, the overseers of the surveillance images of the tunnel, which intrigued by that unexpected guest, they had decided to study its entire path.

Thanks to them Heather has found her puppy. She was amazed that he had gotten so far away and that he had been through so much while still staying completely unharmed.

We are sure that now, after the scare, Heather and her dog sitter will be staying much more careful to the rascal Indie.