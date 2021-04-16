GIn view of the great sympathy with which the British accompanied the death of Prince Philips, the funeral service this Saturday threatens to look a little lost. People were told not to go to Windsor Castle to express their grief; there will be “nothing to see”, it was said somewhat harshly. The ceremony, which is restricted due to the corona, will take place entirely behind the walls of the castle grounds, a kind of chamber play with a camera.

The royal family, always concerned about their reputation, waived corona exemptions, which they would probably not have been denied. The mourning community wants to meticulously adhere to the statutory requirements: No more than 30 people will take part in the celebration, the mask requirement and distance requirement should even apply to the queen, who will be 95 years old in the coming week.

The Duke of Edinburgh, whose body is due to be escorted to St George’s Chapel on the edge of the castle on Saturday morning, had never been a fan of the fuss – “no fuss” was his motto. But he would probably have wished for a little more people and immediacy.

General staff precision

The “Duke” had determined many aspects of the ceremony himself, some with great precision and a remarkable attention to detail. His corpse will slide along on a special military green vehicle from the Land Rover Defender brand. Philip had enjoyed driving the traditional brand until he handed in his driver’s license two years ago, and before his death he had developed his own ideas for the special model that was now in use. He even had the color of the car changed so that it looked more like the green he knew from the 1950s. On his coffin he wished for his naval beret and other insignia from his long military career.









On the altar of the chapel – sewn on velvet cushions – some of the awards that were particularly close to his heart are exhibited. Among them is the Order of Merit, the Order of Merit donated by King Edward VII, which only 24 people are allowed to wear at a time, and a number of military badges that he had mostly acquired in the 1950s. Other orders reflect Philip’s work in the Commonwealth and his origins as Prince of Greece (Order of the Redeemer) and Denmark (Order of the Elephants). The showpiece on the altar is the Order of the Garter, the oldest British knightly order dating back to 1348.

Up to 700 soldiers will be part of the ceremony, including the Royal Navy bagpipers. But the passionate officer would have been saddened to learn that, contrary to tradition, his own family would say goodbye to him in civil mourning clothes and not in uniform. The Queen made the decision so as not to make the family rifts too visible. Prince Harry, Philip’s grandson, was stripped of his honorary military titles after he finally retired from the family business in February, and so he would have been the only close family member in a black suit.