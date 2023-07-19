He was on his bike and was crossing the crossroads when a drunk man ran over him: Valentino Colia was 15 years old

He was called Valentine Colia, the 15-year-old boy who lost his life in Garbagnate Milanese, hit by a 32-year-old drunk driving a van. The boy was riding his bike and was crossing the pedestrian crossing. Unfortunately, the impact did not leave him a chance. Despite immediate transport to the hospital, his heart stopped forever shortly after the car accident.

Valentino Colia would have turned 16 next October, he still had a long life ahead of him and many dreams in his drawer. He loved basketball and played with the Puntoebasket team of Lainate. The company, after hearing the news, published a sad post on social media, to remember and greet him one last time:

Puntoebasket gathers around the family and loved ones. We want to remember him as the boy we got to know in the gym, with a life full of hopes and dreams and who loved playing basketball with his youth teammates.

Valentino Colia and the story of the witnesses

Even a girl of the same age, who was with the 15-year-old, remained seriously injured in the road accident and is currently hospitalized in serious condition. Witnesses of the scene said that the 32-year-old driving the van, after the impact, approached Valentino and started shouting: “Wake up, wake up, come on, you can do it”.

They perhaps heard the bang, went out of the houses and saw the dramatic scene. A boy who held in my arms the 15-year-old and yelling at him to wake up: “He called him by name and said he knew him.”

The events took place around 11pm on 17 July. The police are trying to reconstruct the dynamics, it would seem that the two friends on bikes were crossing the road on the strips when the van overwhelmed them. The driver turned out positive to the alcohol test and without a driving licence. He was arrested and taken to San Vittore, awaiting judicial authority. The latter also ordered theautopsy on the lifeless body of Valentino, which will be carried out in the next few days.