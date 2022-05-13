He was taking his 7-month-old baby for a walk, when Alessio Gamba accused an illness: he died a few hours later in the hospital

He was called Alessio Gambathe 42-year-old father who fell ill while taking his 7-month-old daughter for a walk and who died a few hours later in the hospital.

He was rescued by pharmacy staff and then transported by helicopter rescue to the Civil Hospital of Brescia. Unfortunately, the doctors were unable to do anything to save his life.

The unfortunate episode happened near the Sopraponte pharmacy, a Gavardo, municipality where the man lived with his partner. He was originally from Bedizzole.

It was last Tuesday, around 5 pm, when Alessio Gamba reported of not feeling well to local pharmacists. After leaving the shop with his baby in the stroller, he walked a few meters before collapse to the ground.

Two passers-by, witnesses of the scene, immediately ran to the pharmacy for ask for help. The staff alarmed 118 and while waiting for help, on the phone with the operators, they tried to revive dad only 42 years old.

Alessio Gamba died in the hospital

Shortly thereafter, an auto-doctor arrived on the spot, who immediately took him to the hospital. Later Alessio was transported with thehelicopter rescue at the Brescia hospital around 18:00. The doctors of the health facility admitted him to the ward of resuscitation and they did what they could to save his life. A few hours later, Dad’s heart has ceased to beat forever and the health team could not help but declare his death.

The lifeless body of Alessio Gamba is found at the farewell house of the Scaroni funeral directors, in Bedizzole. The funeral it will be celebrated tomorrow in the parish of Santo Stefano in the same municipality.

The young dad left in the ache his companion Fabiola, little 7-month-old Vittoria, all his family and friends and all those who knew him.