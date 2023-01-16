Yukihiro Takahashi, historic founding member of the Yellow Magic Orchestra, has lost his battle against a brain tumor

A great artist, a character of global significance and capable of influencing many musicians and bands, has passed away forever in recent days at the age of 70. His name was Yukihiro Takahashi and was known to have founded the Yellow Magic Orchestra together with the other two legends Ryuichi Sakamoto and Haruomi Hosono.

A very heavy mourning for the world of world musicespecially for those who love electronic music.

He is in fact extinguished forever, at the age of 70the great Yukihiro Takahashi.

His name was well known in Japan, his country of origin, but also throughout the rest of the world. In 1972 he founded together with Ryuichi Sakamoto and Haruomi Hosono the Yellow Magic Orchestrawhich would later be destined to make the history of world electronic music.

The three musicians and composers they rewrote the way to use synthesizers, samples and all those technologies that in the future would have taken over that particular genre.

According to what was reported by the Japanese media and by sources close to the musician, the causes of death should be attributed to a brain tumor that hit him long ago and finally defeated him.

Yukihiro Takahashi, but not only

The band broke up several times, but each time the three reunited for new album events which always received great success.

Their music and their way of making it was of inspiration for some of the greatest artists of this genre. Just to mention a few, Depeche Mode, Duran Duran, but also Eric Clapton and Mariah Carrey.

Takahashi unfortunately he’s not the only one of Yellow Magic Orchestra members he had oncological problems.

Even my friend and colleague Ryuichi Sakamoto has had to deal with cancer several times, the last of which in recent months. In 2014 he was diagnosed with throat cancerfor which it was operated.

At the end of 2021, however, he discovered that he had another tumor, this time at straight and in the fourth stage.

Given his confidentiality, it is not known what his current condition is, but he has for some time now stopped public performances.