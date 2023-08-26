Home page politics

From: Robert Wagner

The mugshot, intended as a mug shot, is celebrated by his fans as the image of a hero: Donald Trump has tapped into a lucrative source of money.

Washington, DC – “Breaking news: the mugshot is here.” With these words, the campaign team of donald trump sent a circular email immediately after his identification at Fulton County County Jail, Georgia, like the Guardians reported. Donald Trump was briefly arrested in prison on August 24. He is accused by the state of Georgia of extortion and conspiracy to manipulate the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Former US President Donald Trump arrives in Atlanta. A short time later he had to undergo identification treatment in prison. © Alex Brandon/dpa

Among other things, an identification service photo, colloquially “mugshot”, was taken of him. Police photos of this type are used in the USA actually associated with arrested drug dealers or drunk drivers. Donald Trump is the first ex-president to receive this “honor”. What the opponents of the former US President see as a symbol of the victory of the judiciary over a suspected criminal is a kind of distinction for his camp. Donald Trump started a trend among his supporters with his mugshot.

Donald Trump’s mugshot becomes an image of a “martyr” in the fight against Washington

Trump supporters see the mugshot, which was actually intended as a mugshot, as a glowing image of a martyr who courageously opposes Washington’s corrupt “swamp” and is harassed by the left-wing “Deep State” for it. “This mugshot will forever go down in history as a symbol of America’s resistance to tyranny,” writes the Guardians Trump’s campaign team in the circular mail mentioned at the beginning.

donald trump With his mugshot, which actually identifies him as a suspect in a serious crime, he has thus very cleverly opened up a lucrative source of money.

Donald Trump was released from prison on $200,000 bail. He immediately set to work to gain an advantage from this legally tricky situation. The matter was so important to him that two and a half years later he returned to Platform X, formerly Twitter, and tweeted during his flight to New Jersey. The first since January 2021, when his account was suspended from Twitter (and reinstated under Elon Musk in November 2022).

Donald Trump even returns to Twitter for fundraising

However, Donald Trump’s return to Twitter or X, where he still has 87 million followers, consisted only of the official mugshot with the caption “Election interference! Never give up!” and a link to his website, which campaigns aggressively for donations. If you click on the link, a pop-up with Trump’s likeness appears. This will “never leave our great country to the tyranny of the left,” it says there.

For this fight against the democratswho are “spending billions and billions of dollars to stop our movement” but need grassroots support. “We count on your support to finish what we started,” it said. With just one click, interested parties can easily donate up to 3,300 US dollars at once. To date (August 26), the tweet has been shared almost 440,000 times and liked 1.5 million times. Only very few tweets are likely to have come close to these dimensions.

Trump turns his mug shot into real merchandising

But Trump does not leave it at this fundraising campaign, which is sure to be very successful. The “Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee”, which finances Trump’s election campaign, is building a real merchandising around what is probably the most famous mugshot in US history. Less than two hours after Trump left the Fulton County jail, corresponding products are said to have been sold, the US broadcaster reported CBS.

Mugs, T-shirts, beverage coolers, stickers and other goods are printed with Trump’s mugshot. The cost of these products should be between 12 and 36 US dollars. Always there: the inscription “Never give up”. This saying is apparently the new motto of Trump’s campaign, which he also uses in an email soliciting donations. In it, Trump writes that he “went into the lion’s den on behalf of our entire movement with a simple message: I WILL NEVER GIVE UP OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA!”

Donald Trump apparently makes a lot of money with his heroized mugshot. He probably has to too. The man not only has four charges, but according to the Guardians with a total of 91 criminal charges in four judicial districts to contend with. The costs for his lawyers are now likely to be exorbitant. Last but not least, a victory in the 2024 US presidential election is for the republican perhaps his best hope of escaping prison. So he must do everything possible to win this election. And for that he needs a lot of money. (Robert Wagner)