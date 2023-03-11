At the height of yet another family dispute, Imram Ahmad, a 23-year-old Pakistani resident in Pinerolo, killed his mother with a hammer

A shocking news story occurred yesterday in Pinerolo, in the province of Turin. Imram Ahmad, a 23-year-old boy of Pakistani origin but residing in Italy with his family, took his mother’s life with a hammer. The victim’s name was Rubina Kousar. The woman, also Pakistani, was only 45 years old.

There are several heinous crimes that have taken place throughout Italy in recent days. Yesterday evening, for example, in the Esquilino district of Rome Emanuele Costanza, a 41-year-old chef known throughout the capital and owner of the Osteria Degli Artisti restaurant, has passed away.

At the height of an argument, a man of 43 years old originally from Naples he pulled out a pistol and shot him dead, a few meters away from the inn owned by the cook. The killer handed himself over to the police already in the evening.

Behind what happened in a small apartment in Via Germano Sommeiller a Pinerolohowever, there would seem to be a family quarrel.

In this case, the heinous act was carried out by Imram Ahmad, a boy on his own 23 years. In the throes of a fit of madness, she challenged a hammer and lashed out at her mothertaking her life in seconds.

It was the father of the boy, also Pakistani, who went to the police headquarters and told what happened.

When the authorities arrived at the scene, for the woman, the 45-year-old Pakistani Rubina Kousarthere was already nothing more to do.

The motive that moved Imram Ahmad

According to what has emerged so far, it seems that the family often scolded the boyprompting him to get a job and give up the cell phone to which he was constantly attached.

The police had intervened also last Sunday in the family’s apartment, to settle another dispute, which in that case had as protagonists Imram Ahmad and his father, the 44-year-old Ali Asghar. Following the incident, the man withdrew his complaint.

Boy was it stopped by the agents of the Local Police of Pinerolo already yesterday morning and is now in custody. He will be accused of willful homicide.

The authorities are investigating to clarify the dynamics of what happened and to understand the motive which prompted him to take his mother’s life.