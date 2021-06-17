Jesus Zavala

Puebla / 16.06.2021 20:08:13





In the rain, covered with plastic and in an unexpected way, this is how a man took the life of a mother in front of her son on the streets of the municipality of Zihuateutla.

It was this afternoon when, in the midst of the rain from which they were stopping Emma N., age 35 and their 15-year-old son, an unknown man approached them and without saying a word activated his firearm against the woman, who fell dead from a gunshot to the forehead, a fact that was witnessed by the minor.

After the shot and the desperate cries of the little boy, settlers of the Ocomantla auxiliary board, made a call for help to the authorities, which is why a team from the Municipal police.

After taking first-hand knowledge of the minor’s facts, the officers proceeded to mount a search operation in the surroundings, however this did not give results, since in his description the boy could only assure that he was a man who was covered from the rain with a plastic on the head.

Soon after, the police decided to secure the crime scene, where Emma lay on the wet floor next to her inconsolable son.

Finally, they were experts from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), who came to carry out the respective removal of the corpse and carry it out to the amphitheater, where after a necropsy it will be delivered to his family.

The local authorities are already looking for the father or guardian of the minor, in turn, an investigation folder has been opened, with which it is expected to be able to find clues and evidence that will help to arrest who is responsible for the murder of Emma.

AFM