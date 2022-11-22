He did his best, but that monster was stronger than him: Lorenzo flew to heaven and is now free to play with the angels

It was her mother who told the moving story of Lorenzo. He had asked people to send him a drawing or a letter, to help him smile and experience the world through the eyes of others. The 14-year-old boy with Ewing’s sarcoma didn’t make it.

Frances Ferrithis is the name of his sweet mother, he published the news on his Facebook profile.

Lorenzo left us at 2:22 today 11/22/22. He fell asleep peacefully in my arms, he has always whispered to me these days ‘mom I love you’. I wish I could say that everything was simple but, despite his immense will to live until the end, the situation had gotten a lot worse since Friday.

I’ll speak on his behalf, I’m sure Lorenzo lived the last month of his life inside a dream, despite the physical pain, thanks to everyone who loved him, thanks to the immense love he felt from a whole world and on our part that we loved him more than humanly possible. Thank you ❤️ hug us all my love, but even more we need to feel that you are free to shine as hard as you can.

A few days before his birthday, his mother had asked the social world to help her make him happy. She had posted her home address on her web and asked people to send it to her boyfriend a photo, a drawing, anything that would show him what the world was like out there. She called him a wonderful gift.

And there were so many people who helped her and responded to hers beautiful request.

Now the saddest news, Lorenzo He did not make it to win his hard battle. But now she will be able to run happy in the sky and go back to making her beloved baskets during basketball games with the angels.