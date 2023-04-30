One woman and two men were executed this Saturday at an address on Cedro Chino street, in the Paseo del Roble neighborhoodin the municipality of Cienega de FloresNew Lion.

The authorities specified that the report was made at approximately 6:00 p.m.

The policemen came to confirm the finding three bodies who were found with various bullet wounds, in the inside a house.

Apart from the preventive agents, elements of the police arrived later. State Investigation Agency (AEI)who initiated the investigation of the case.

One of the victims was identified as Diego “N”apparently by their mother, who found them and notified the authorities.

As background, just on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 26, four people were shot to death inside a ‘barber shop’, located on Santa Alicia and San Isidro streets in the Santa Mónica neighborhood, in the municipality of Juárez.