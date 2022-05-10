Home page World

Pablo Picasso drops in the ranking: “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” is now in second place. The portrayed should be known to many.

At 195 million dollars – that’s the equivalent of around 185 million euros – Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe portrait breaks two records at once: on the one hand, so much has never been paid for a work of art by a US artist, on the other hand, no other work of art has ever been from the 20th century have been worth so much.

At an art auction in New York, the famous work of art “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” was sold at auction house Christie’s, kicking off the traditional spring auction. According to the news agency, the auction lasted only four minutes. It’s not the first time that Christie’s has sold Andy Warhol art to men and women.

The proceeds from Warhol’s Marilyn are to be used for charity

Andy Warhol’s artwork “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” was created in 1964 and is based on a photograph of the famous actress. It shows Marilyn Monroe with yellow hair, red lips and turquoise eyeshadow on a blue background.

“Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” was auctioned at the start of the traditional spring auction at Christie’s. ©John Angelillo/Imago

It comes from the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation in Zurich. The proceeds from the auction will be used for charity. The work of art by Andy Warhol is considered the absolute pinnacle of American Pop Art.

The Shot Sage Blue Marilyn is one of the greatest paintings of all time and the most important painting of the 20th century to be auctioned this generation. Andy Warhol’s Marilyn is the pinnacle of American pop. The promise of the American Dream includes optimism, fragility, fame and iconography all at once.

Andy Warhol’s work “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” can compete with Leonardo Da Vinci and Pablo Picasso

With the sale price achieved at the auction, Andy Warhol pushed Pablo Picasso out of second place. Because in 2015 Picasso’s “The Women of Algiers” was auctioned for 179.4 million dollars. Only one work of art fetched more money at auction: Leonardo da Vinci’s 16th-century painting “Salvator Mundi” was sold at auction in 2017 for $450.3 million, making it the most expensive work of art ever sold at auction in the world.

Auction houses are expecting further top records at upcoming auctions of works of art

The record price of Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Portrait is said to have been just the beginning. Christie’s and Sotheby’s, but also smaller auction houses, expect further successful auctions. For example, works of art by Gerhard Richter, Mark Rothko, Willem de Kooning and Sigmar Polke are to go under the hammer. The auction house Sotheby’s expects more than 60 million dollars for Picasso’s “Femme nue couchée” from 1932 and around 50 million dollars for a Venice painting by Claude Monet. (jn)