The search for a home for little Squid: his malformation makes him even more likeable

Finding the perfect home for each pet isn’t easy at all, but the kids are really working hard to help the little one. Squid. This puppy is suffering from a congenital malformation, but seeing it really is very beautiful. It has something special.

Every puppy should meet one loving family in his life. However, this does not always happen and many small four-legged ones they lose their lives in shelters, without ever having known love.

This poor little dog was found living for the streets of a California city, like stray. He was thin, alone, sad and helpless. He needed help.

A boy who chose to help the local shelter immediately went to to see his situation. But he soon realized that the puppy had something of it strange in the mouth, since it was crooked.

She took him to the doctor and after the visit, she arrived there diagnosis. Little Squid is suffering from a congenital malformation, which obviously does not cause him any kind of problem, if not to make it even more nice.

Seeing this sweet little dog is very beautiful, because you can see that it is special and sweet. When you put up with the head to the side, is even more beautiful.

The search for a home for little Squid

Shortly after arriving at this refuge, as there was no family willing to adopt it, they decided to transfer it to the Best Friend Animal Society.

The kids in this place, now they are engaging to find the perfect family for this puppy too, but it seems to be a impossible job. No one has come forward yet.

Squid doesn’t need any special attention. Can stay with other dogs and also with childrenthe. Volunteers are now donating everything to him the love it needs, waiting for the happy ending for him too.