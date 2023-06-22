In it episode 246 of “At the bottom there is room 10“, it was seen where Jimmy and Alessia decided to go after getting upset with their families for not letting them live their dream and truncating their plans to travel abroad. The only person the youngest of the Gonzales now trusts is Koki, so he goes to his house to ask him for asylum. The ex-husband of “Charo” was surprised to see the young people in front of his door and hesitated to let them live with him. Finally, he agreed, but the happy couple doesn’t know what to expect.

Jimmy and Alessia arrive at Koki’s house. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

How is the coexistence between Jimmy and Alessia?

The day after arriving at Koki’s house, Alessia feels excited to have started living with Jimmy, but not everything is as she thinks. Little by little, reality prevails, however, she shows a positive attitude and tries to see everything in a good light. Despite the noise in the streets, the dirt, the rats and the crime, the youngest of Los Montalbán wants to do her best, although Jimmy warns her that they should be careful.

Finally, the young people decide that it is better to stay inside Koki’s apartment in order to avoid problems, since, when Alessia was sweeping the street, a lady shouts “Choro, choro!”, and they both get scared.

Where does Koki live?

As we have been able to see in the last chapter of “In the background there is room”, Koki lives in an apartment that is located in an unsafe area, where it seems that people are not friendly and, on top of that, crime abounds. In addition, it is appreciated that the streets are dirty and there are rats.