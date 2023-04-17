Dramatic road accident in Friuli: unfortunately it was Devis Guida, a 31-year-old boy who lost his life

Yet another drama on Italian roads. Devis Guide, a 31-year-old boy from Arta Terme, in Friuli Venezia Giulia, lost his life after the terrifying crash of his car. The accident occurred at 6:00 in the morning yesterday, Sunday, April 16th.

Another very bitter weekend regarding road fatalities in Italy. Like every weekend, even in this case we count those who have lost their lives following tragic accidents.

A very serious one, for example, occurred late on Saturday evening at Lecce. Giuseppe Pipitone, 46, lost his life after his car ended up crashing into the wall of a house.

The man was a official Costa Cruises and in addition he was an entrepreneur in the field of agriculture. In particular, he dealt with the production and sale of olive oil.

A few hours later, thousands of kilometers away, in Friuli, another crash cost the life of Devis Guida, a boy from only 31 years oldwith a whole life still ahead.

He too traveled alone in his car and also in his case no other cars were involved.

Who was Devis Guida

Apparently, for reasons yet to be clarified, the boy lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guard rail.

The doctors tried in every way to revive the young man, but in the end they had to give up to the sad reality.

The accident occurred on the former provincial road 23, which connects Arta Termewhere Devis resided, in Cedarchis.

The young man was a cook and everyone knew and remember him as a very young boy kind and sunny.

Alessandro, one of his dear ones Friend and owner of a well-known restaurant in the area, this is how he reminded journalists of Friuli Today: