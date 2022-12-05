Mocorito, Sinaloa. There is no doubt that whoever is born blessed and in a golden cradle manages to succeed in life and even more so if from a young age he decides who he wants to be when he grows up and he succeeds. Such is the case of Claudia Salazar Mendez, who from a very young age said that she would study Tourism and life rewarded her with her great desire to study the profession of Bachelor of Tourism Business Administration, a career that has led her to develop a great curriculum, like a graduate in the extension of the word in Tourism.

Childhood: One of the most beautiful stages of Claudia Salazar’s life was childhood, since she had the happiness of living in many parts of the country. She is the daughter of the couple from Mocoritenses Arnoldo Salazar and Nora Méndez López. The first was an agronomist highly valued everywhere, while Nora was for many years the judge of the Mocorito Public Registry. From a very young age, Claudia knew what it was to share bread with others, since she had to live very closely with her 4 grandparents, who helped people who had less, a custom or teaching that was instilled in her for the rest of her life and from which she feels very proud, by continuing to share that beautiful family legacy.

Trajectory: Being in charge of the Tourism area, Claudia shares some of her satisfactions, derived from that wonderful career of Bachelor of Tourism Administration. One of the first jobs that she held and that has marked her life, from what she learned, was having inaugurated the Federal program “Welcome Countryman” in Mexico City; She was in charge of that program launched by the Federal Tourism Secretariat in Mexico City and the best thing was to learn the diversity of cultures of the different countries. She was in charge of welcoming people from other countries at the Mexico International Airport, where she had the joy of meeting many important people, in the political, artistic, and religious spheres, such as Pope John Paul II, among others. Another job she held was that of director of Social Action in her Mocorito municipality, which marked her life for something very beautiful, which she longs for with great affection: to celebrate for the first time on January 23 the granite of gold Rafael Buelna Tenorio and that there tradition was made, to deliver the gold granite medals. In the following administration, she had the opportunity to be the director of DIF, where she lived a wonderful experience, although heartbreaking, because she wanted to help all the people who requested it. From there she went to what was the UdeO, today UAdeO. Later, she acquires another job, being the president of the Mexican Pacific Baseball League, a job that allowed her to travel to many places and enjoy all the Caribbean series. Claudia also had the opportunity to be the director of Tourism in Mocorito, where she lived closely the filming of the movie Ciudadano Buelna. Today, Claudia is the director of the URGE Rapid Business Management Unit, there in Mocorito, where she has been carrying out this beautiful civic work for 6 years, from which she feels blessed and happy, helping people in their business efforts. .

Satisfaction: The only objective that led her to be the president of the Rotary Club is to continue helping people. She comments that what you sow reaps and hopes to have a good harvest for her old age.