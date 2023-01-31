In a long and touching post on social networks, Giorgia Crivello announced that she had lost the baby she had been carrying for a few weeks

A very unpleasant episode happened in the life of the presenter and blogger Giorgia Crivello and her husband, basketball player Stefano Laudoni. It was the same influencer and presenter who published a long and touching post of her on her Instagram account, in which she explained that she had lost the baby she was carrying.

Stefano and Giorgia are there met about 4 years agojust during a basketball game of him.

The basketball player had already made it to the gossip a few years earlier, when he experienced a long and important one love story with the other basketball player and social media star, Valentina Vignali.

Love with Giorgia Crivello immediately had something special. And indeed, without wasting time, him he asked for her hand and expressed a desire to marry her.

Due to Covid and the pandemic the event was postponedto then be celebrated lo last July.

A few months and another dream of the two was about to come true. Indeed, George she had gotten pregnant for her first time.

The sad announcement by Giorgia Crivello

Not even the time to rejoice for the moment and to think about how to give the happy announcement, and here Giorgia Crivello found herself forced to give a much more sad.

The blogger, influencer and TV presenter has in fact told in a long and touching post on Instagram to have lost the baby which she carried in her womb. Here are his words:

I am writing these words to you because by now it was clear to many that I was pregnant. If we talked about it, many understood and above all my body had changed so quickly that things were quite evident. I haven’t expressed myself publicly simply because I’m still at risk, being under the first trimester and not having done any important exams yet.

(…) I am a transparent and sincere person, I would never tell one thing for another. Especially since things are pretty clear by now. Unfortunately yesterday afternoon following a check-up we discovered that his little heart no longer beats, since it happened naturally and is still in his place, Thursday I will undergo surgery to remove everything

Then Crivello concluded by addressing all those women who they understand her and the great pain that she and Stefano are rehearsing and she thanked everyone for the affection received.

Stephen’s answer

The public response of her husband Stefano Laudoni was not long in coming, who in a comment below the post he wrote: