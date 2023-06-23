An old newspaper clipping changed his life after 60 years Harvey Shackell has found his biological sister

The story of Harvey Shackell it went viral on social networks and in a few days it spread all over the world. The man was abandoned on Christmas day when he was just a baby and after 60 years he found his biological sister thanks to a newspaper clipping.

He was just born when someone left him on the doorstep on Christmas day. A bundle in one carton boxwho was eventually picked up and adopted by the same family that lived in that house.

He grew up, had a happy childhood, became a boy and then came the questions. His adoptive parents tried to protect him until he was old enough. Until it’s time to tell him the whole truth. The adoptive mother showed him a old newspaper clipping which told of the abandonment of a newborn baby.

The search for the family of Harvey Shackell

Thanks to that piece of paper, Harvey Shackell started to reconstruct its history and to look for his biological family. You contacted that same newspaper, the Daily Mirror. The editorial team was interested in his story and helped him to tell about his abandonment and to launch an appeal to his family.

My parents have always been loving, they took care of me and raised me in the best way. But the idea of ​​being left in a cardboard box bothered me. At one point I started asking myself ‘Where did I come from?’ I desperately wanted an answer, but didn’t expect to be reunited with my biological family members.

With time the man managed to find two biological sisters and 16 other half-siblings.

I met my sister Cherry for the first time. That meeting was of indescribable emotion, she was literally identical to me. Knowing where I come from has made me much more serene. I found out my biological parents are deceased, but I have my siblings left.

It was Cherry who told him that it was their dad who abandoned him at the door of that house, not allowing their mom to do anything to prevent it. This man had had children with several women and was having them almost all abandoned.