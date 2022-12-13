His legs were amputated due to the beatings of his parents: he remained on the ground at the airport for 5 hours

Due to the abuse of his parents, his legs had to be amputated. And, as if that weren’t enough, since he was forced to use a wheelchair he had to remain on the ground at the airport, after the vehicle he uses to get around got stuck.

8-year-old Tony Hudgell has been stranded at London’s Gatwick Airport without a wheelchair for more than five hours after flights were delayed by bad weather. The boy was returning from a trip to Lapland made thanks to a fundraiser for the Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

Leg amputation

The little boy lost his legs when he was a newborn. The severe beatings suffered by his natural mother and her partner caused him such serious injuries as to make it necessary to amputate his limbs. Despite the bad past today Tony has an adoptive family who loves him and it was they who reported the disservice.

Forced to stand still at the airport, the little one didn’t even have a wheelchair, thus remaining forced to the ground for more than 5 hours despite the fact that assistance had been booked well in advance. In addition to the damage, however, the child also had to suffer an insult. His family, from West Malling in Kent, said when the £6,500 pram finally arrived it was put on the conveyor belt where it bent over and broke.

The mother denounced what had happened on Twitter, complete with photos attached. Many supported the boy, harshly accusing the organization of the airport. Tony’s story is known to many in the UK, which is why it has generated even more outrage.

At just 41 days old, the baby was brutally beaten and left in agony. He suffered numerous injuries which also caused severe sepsis which forced the doctors to amputate his legs. After 23 operations and eight blood transfusions, however, Tony returned to life.