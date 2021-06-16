His legs were still sticking out of the hatch, but for the still unknown man any help came too late. A woman discovered a dead man in a used clothes container in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Hilchenbach – A woman in the Westphalian town of Hilchenbach should not have expected this sight. As the police in Siegen explained on Wednesday, the woman had discovered a dead person in a used clothes container in a supermarket parking lot. However, it is not yet clear who the lifeless man is.

NRW: Woman finds dead man in old clothes container – his legs protruded from the flap

As the police further confirmed, the dead man’s legs protruded from the throw-in flap, the rest of the body was in the old clothes container. The alarmed rescue workers of the fire brigade recovered the body from the container. It is not yet clear who exactly the dead man is. As the police further explained, it should be a man between 30 and 45 years. According to initial findings, the dead could have been homeless.

Since there was initially no discernible evidence of violence, the police assumed a tragic accident. The criminal police are investigating.

