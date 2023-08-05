The Supreme Court has ratified the sentence of RTVE and a woman for speaking, in a report issued in 2017 in The morning of the 1, about the sex life of her upstairs neighbor. That she was making a lot of noise in the middle of the act and the furniture was shaking. You will not desire the neighbor of the fifth.

I don’t know if Belén Esteban knows what it means schadenfreude (in German, pleasure for the suffering of others). But I do know that he practices it. After having made the Americas together with seven of his classmates Save me hand in hand with Netflix for the future reality that will star on the platform, a reporter from Party, the Telecinco afternoon program on weekends, approached her at the door of her house. There the collaborator took the opportunity to leave a little message: “To Save me They didn’t like us, did they? Damn, then stop talking about us. OK? Good luck, I see that things are not going so well. Luck”. It’s not that they don’t go so well, it’s that they go very badly. With a 9.3 of Compartir On average, Telecinco has set a record low in July. In the end, His—of those of Save me- It’s revenge, and not from Lydia Bosch.

A desert crossing in summer makes sense. And more after a change of direction like the one they have given from Mediaset. The problem is that it seems clear what they don’t want, but not what they do want, and their bets for autumn are not very rosy. It remains to be seen if they will finally buy the new format of La Fábrica de la Tele presented by Jorge Javier and destined to compete against the anthill. Contrary to what happens to the complaining neighbor, the worst thing that can happen to a television channel is not to make noise.

