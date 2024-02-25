Danzel Silos (26), who was shot dead in Amsterdam on Sunday morning, was a household name in the Holendrecht district and surrounding area as leader Bigidagoe from rap formation Zone6 from Amsterdam-Zuidoost – and online, where he celebrated the good life and showed off very expensive things. The gangster life killed him at a very young age.
Wouter Laumans, Paul Vugts
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#glittering #gangster #life #fatal #Danzel #Silos #rapper #Bigidagoe #young #age
Leave a Reply