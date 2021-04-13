In February he had already threatened her: “If you are not with me, you will not be with anyone”. Two months later, he nearly killed her. A punch to the face led her to make the decision to want to separate and leave the house in Lomas de Zamora that they shared. He didn’t accept it, he caught her and burned his face with an iron.

The suspect is 20 years old and is intensely wanted by the police for beating and burning his 23-year-old partner in the Buenos Aires town of Ingeniero Budge.

“He has half his face burned with the imprint of the iron, disfigured his faceFortunately, his health is not in danger, “a source in the investigation told the Telam news agency.

This new case of gender violence occurred on Sunday, when the couple was returning to their home in the southern suburbs. After an argument, the young man gave him a punch in the mouth of his girlfriend.

Upon arriving at the property they shared, the girl told him that he wanted to separate. His partner responded with a brutal attack.

When the girl wanted to leave the room, the attacker grabbed her from behind and with a iron burned his face.

According to sources in the case, injured, the young woman went to the Burning Institute, where she received the first cures and they discharged him.

Then the girl decided report to your couple. The aggressor this Tuesday was intensely wanted by the Police.

In the last ten years in Argentina there is an average of one femicide every 30 hours. According to statistics from the Office of Domestic Violence of the Supreme Court, in 2018 alone there were 278. Most murders occur in the homes of the victims and are committed by partners or exes. Where to call Line 144 Care for women in situations of violence. Line 137 Attention to Victims of Family Violence. 911 Emergencies

The cause

The case is investigated by the prosecutor Marcela Juan, in charge of the UFI No. 16 Specialized in Gender Violence and Family Violence of the Lomas de Zamora Judicial Department, who ordered the detention the author of the attack.

The cause was labeled “minor injuries and serious injuries triply aggravated by the bond, by gender violence and by treachery“.

In addition, the prosecutor accused him of a “coercion“since last February he threatened to kill her, and warned her that if she did not continue with him,” he was not going to be with anyone. “

Source: Télam