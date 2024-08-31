A lawyer 45-year-old was found lifeless by his girlfriend. The woman had gone to his house and made the sad discovery in the bathroom. What happened to this law professional who died so suddenly?

Here’s what we know about this story.

Lawyer found dead in bathroom of his home

Today’s story features a lawyer 45 years old, a certain FR The man, originally from Cosenza but resident in Rome for some time, was found lifeless in bath of his house from fiancée.

It all happened around 9.30pm, when the woman contacted the firefighters to enter the apartment of the man who had not answered her for several hours. It also seems that the death had already occurred a few hours earlier, at least 12 hours before the discovery of the lifeless body.

The girlfriend then launched the alarmcontacting the police and also the rescue services. Unfortunately, they could not do anything for him, as every intervention was completely useless when they arrived.

What happened?

At the moment it is really very difficult to understand what happened to this poor lawyer, but the police are doing everything they can to try to give an answer to all these questions. Many hypotheses have been formulated, but the most reliable one would be the one linked to a sudden illness.

and the doors of the house were locked from the inside and nothing was missing, which is why the hypothesis of intrusion and breaking and entering has been ruled out. At the moment the body It is located at the Verano Institute of Forensic Medicine and will most likely be carried out in the next few hours the autopsy on the man’s body. Only this examination will be able to understand the causes of death. We are therefore waiting for further updates.