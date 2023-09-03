Today a new season of the popular podcast About Love starts. AD columnist and podcast host Debby Gerritsen will again receive various experts and acquaintances this season with whom she has candid conversations about love, sex and relationships in all shapes and sizes. How do we date these days? What are we all up to in the bedroom? And is the traditional house-tree-animal relationship still relevant today? Debby talks to experts and acquaintances about the taboos and clichés.
In this fifth season, she receives TV podcast maker Maxim Hartman, coach and writer Jacqueline van Lieshout, psychologist and relationship coach Anne de Jong and singer Ria Valk, among others. But before the first guest joins the studio, we kick off with a look at Debby’s own love life and she and AD colleague Harmke de Vries look ahead to a new season.
