Today a new season of the popular podcast About Love starts. AD columnist and podcast host Debby Gerritsen will again receive various experts and acquaintances this season with whom she has candid conversations about love, sex and relationships in all shapes and sizes. How do we date these days? What are we all up to in the bedroom? And is the traditional house-tree-animal relationship still relevant today? Debby talks to experts and acquaintances about the taboos and clichés.