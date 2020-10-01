His own, fans and family members are now becoming restless demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. It is now reported that Ganesh Hivarkar, a friend of Sushant’s choreographer Ganesh Hivarkar and former actor member Ankit Acharya, has decided to go on a three-day hunger strike. With the delay in the CBI investigation in the Sushant case, they are now preparing to do virtual protection by tying red cloth.

Ganesh gave information after reaching the airport

Giving information on social media, Ganesh Hivarkar wrote, ‘I have reached Delhi Airport and can not wait for Sushant’s fans. Friends, today we will shake the whole Delhi, please stay energetic. We have only one agenda and that is Justice for Sushant. Ganesh has said in his post about the march from the airport to Rajghat.



Ganesh Hivarkar appealed to Sushant’s fans and his supporters to reach Delhi Airport so that more people can join this campaign.



It is also reported that after reaching Delhi, Ankit was caught by the police. However, Ankit told the media during interrogation that the police had taken him, but he told him that he was doing this from the security region. Ankit also told that the police asked some things about him and then released him.

On hunger strike in Delhi from 2 October

According to reports, Ganesh Hivarkar has told that he and Ankit Gandhi are going to sit on a hunger strike in Delhi from October 2, the day of birth anniversary. He had told that we will reach Delhi at 11 am on October 1 and Gandhiji’s blessings are needed for a successful hunger strike. He had also said that he would undertake a padyatra from IGI Airport to Rajghat in which Sushant’s fans would also accompany him.

Ganesh Hivarkar demanded protection

Recently, a tweet by Ganesh Hivarkar went viral in which he was demanding protection of himself and Ankit Acharya. It was said that Ganesh Hivarkar and Ankit Acharya were allegedly threatened to tell the truth in the media, due to which they demanded protection for themselves.

Sushant’s family reached Bihar CM

Let me tell you that the distressed family had reached Bihar CM to meet the delay in the investigation of the case. It is being said that Sushant’s family is deeply saddened by the slow pace of investigation in his case, in this connection, the house of the actor had reached the CM residence to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

‘His family is not happy with the delay in Sushant case’

According to the report, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K.K. Singh, sister and brother-in-law had reached his residence to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Recently, Vikas Singh had said in a press conference that his family is not happy with the delay in Sushant case. The direction of the investigation has changed. The case is about Sushant’s death, but now the investigation of drugs case is getting more. Sushant’s family is feeling helpless in such a situation.