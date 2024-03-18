He destruction of one of the gates of the National Palace and the murder of Yankee Khotan Gómez Peralta contextualize the decline of the testimonial “star” of the 4T in the Iguala case: Gildardo López Astudillo, El Gil or El Cabo Gilwho with him pseudonym Juanended up disappointing his sponsors, who had reserved a arrest warrant for organized crime.

The four-faced eagerness to blame the crime on former public servants, civil and military, in the Peñanietista administration, and to fabricate a version different from the “historical truth” became paste, the “state crime” disappeared and the alleged military responsibility.

With the directive of President López Obradorthe false truth commission that headed by Alejandro Encinas and the factious “special prosecutor” of Omar Gómez Trejo encouraged the antics of the bloodthirsty criminal recommended by the corrosive Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (with special insistence from Carlos Beristain and Ángela Buitrago).

El Gil's “contributions” did not serve to overturn the detested “historical truth.”

Being in fact one of the nine (not “seventy”) tortured criminals, Corporal Gil was released without the federal MP asserting the abundant evidence that demonstrates his participation in the massacre, among others “the Chicago chats” of the DEA , where he is identified as Romeo.

Protected under the pseudonym Juan, El Gil said what he was ordered to say, but no one believes him anymore.

Astute as he is, he senses what lies ahead and begins to weave his defense against the government that used him.

His lies made the investigations an indecipherable mess and it became impossible to invent a version contrary to the only verifiable one, the same one that was claimed by the Special Office for the Iguala Case of the CNDH prior to the Rosario Piedra Ibarra four-party (hence López Obrador admitted that the young people were victims of “local authorities in collusion with organized crime” and declared that neither Peña Nieto nor his Secretary of Defense, Salvador Cienfuegos, had any participation in the murders of September 26 and 27, 2014).

The normalistas, therefore, were picked up by municipal police and handed over to their executioners from Guerreros Unidos, who murdered them, burned their bodies in the Cocula garbage dump and dissipated the charred remains in the San Juan River.

AMLO says he has “the evidence” of the deceptions of El Gil, the GIE, the former prosecutor and the representatives of the parents of Los 43 (which, by the way, are public, both those collected by the defunct PGR and those contained in the Recommendation of the CNDH).

With presidential complacency, Encinas and Gómez Trejo allowed themselves to be fooled by the detractors of the “historical truth” and managed the transfer of El Gil, from a maximum security prison to a venial prison in the capital, to later facilitate the release of the ruling party. He regrets it now…

