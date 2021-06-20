When they found out about Klaus, the Hope for Paws volunteers rushed into that parking lot

Many, perhaps too many people do not understand that taking a dog home also involves the responsibility of looking after them forever. The poor know something about it Klaus, a puppy found wandering alone near a trailer, where he most likely lived with his former owner.

Abandoning a dog is one of the most gestures mean that an owner can do. Life involves changes, this is true, but this absolutely does not justify the fact of being able to abandon a living being who would do anything for us.

Volunteers from the Hope for Paws, last June 10, they received a call warning them of a dog abandoned in a parking area in the suburbs of Los Angeles.

As they do every time, the rescuers are rushed on the spot and they first assessed the situation from afar. They tried to figure out if the dog was willing to get help and also his health conditions.

That puppy was still motionless under a caravan that seemed just abandoned. Evidently, the volunteers thought, the puppy he lived there with his human which then suddenly disappeared into thin air.

The rescue of Klaus

To try to catch him without scaring him, the volunteers placed one trap a few meters away. Inside the cage they placed a towel and with one trail of snacks tasty lured him inside.

Although it was scared, Klaus looked anyway happy that someone had come to save him. He let himself be picked up and loaded into the car, in the direction of the vet’s office.

There the doctor has it visited and he could see that all in all the puppy he was fine.

Thanks to the help of another association, the Los Angeles Animal Rescue, the big dog was transported to a shelter sure where he could acclimatize and make friends with many other animals rescued from the road.

Here he managed to unlock and it has become much more friendly even with those humans that had literally saved his life.

Klaus will soon find one home it’s a family loving ready to love him forever. But many of his peers, unfortunately, do not have the same luck.

As always, we remind you of the importance of do not abandon the dogs in the street. This amounts to condemning them to a life of hardship and almost certain death.