Flying is one of the favorite options for millions of people to reach a destination, as it is not only much faster, but also offers beautiful landscapes from above. But everyone knows that there are some drawbacks that can be faced, for example, that the flight be delayed. If that’s the case, a woman shared what she did to sleep in the airport after his journey from the United States to Mexico was delayed.

A delayed or canceled flight can be the nightmare of many, as it means spending hours in an uncomfortable space waiting for boarding. Therefore it is a good idea to know some tips so that time is as light as possible.

How to sleep in an airport reveals a TikTok user

In a video that already has more than 1,600,000 views, in addition to dozens of comments, the account of TikTok @girlvsglobe shared a series of tricks to sleep in the most comfortable and safe way at the airport headquarters.

1. The first important point is the clothing used must be warm. She points out that while she’s not proud, she took a blanket from the plane because, after all, for a problem of airline is that she was stranded for 10 hours.

2. The second advice if you are going to sleep in it airport It is being close to other people for greater security.

3. Continuing with the topic of security, he said that it is very important to protect luggage. She decided to use her headphones to wrap the cord around the handles of her backpack and suitcase, and then around her wrist so that in case someone wanted to grab them while she was sleeping they could notice her.

4. Finally, he proposed not sleeping sitting up, although the armrests make it difficult to lie down, he points out that there is a position that will allow you to sleep, and that is to lie face down along the seats.

It is important to note that some airlines They offer lodging and food to passengers who will have to spend hours in the airport, so it is important to know your rights as a customer.