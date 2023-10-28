exclusive“If he had been in bed, he would still have been alive…” Exactly two years ago, Mike’s father, Michel Zuman, was shot dead at night in Apeldoorn. An unknown gunman opened fire on a rooming house. The police have not ruled out a mistaken murder, but do not know much for sure. The case has now become a cold case. Much to the sorrow of son Mike.
Arjen ten Cate, Johannes Rutgers
Latest update:
13:09
