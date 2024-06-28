Terrible accident occurred in the countryside of Latina, near Pulcherini in Minturno, once again a tragic event at work. A young man of twenty-one years old, in fact, died, crushed by a tractor. The death of the young man occurred this morning, Friday 28 June. The victim, Francesco Mazzuccohe had no chance of salvation given the extent of the trauma he suffered in a few moments.

This is yet another one work accident in the Pontine region, after that of the laborer Satnam Singh, this, however, is very different given the circumstances and the alleged serious crimes committed by the agricultural worker’s employer.

According to what was reported by ‘Fanpage’, Francesco was working on a family land together with his father – He was taking care of the maintenance of an olive grove. For the mere fact of taking care of a piece of land together with his father, the accident already seems heartbreaking in itself. The current reconstructions, those known and widespread so far, tell how the young man was working in the Pulcherini countryside when, for reasons that are still unclear, the tractor he was on overturned.

It was probably one wrong maneuverthe fact is that the young man was unfortunately crushed. His father was present at the time of the accident and desperately tried to free him from the weight of the vehicle. Unfortunately, Francesco died practically on the spot. Despite the immediate arrival of medical personnel, all attempts to revive him were in vain.

The firefighters also intervened at the scene of the terrible event. The carabinieri from the local station of Minturno and the Formia Company arrived to record the necessary findings and ascertain the dynamics of what happened, before sending a report to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Cassino.

The news of the tragic and premature death of the young man has quickly spread throughout the community, which has rallied around the family. We are still waiting for the date chosen for the funeral, a useful opportunity to say a final farewell to the 21-year-old. Accidents at work like this hurt, in fact, very badly. Numerous messages of condolence, including that of the mayor of Minturno, Gerardo Stefanelli: