The kid protagonist of this story is called Braden Peevy and throughout his life he has always wanted to adopt a four-legged friend, to have a faithful puppy to grow up and play with. However, his parents never let him.

His day 13th birthday received a wonderful surprise from his family. A surprise that just did not imagine. Her mom and dad filmed the whole scene and then posted the video on social networks. The images went around the world!

Braden and his sister have been asking me for a puppy for a long time, but I’ve always put my foot down. On my son’s 13th birthday, I decided it was time to give in.

The two parents told their children they would go out for do some shopping. But instead they went to the shelter, where they met a puppy who immediately won their hearts. Then, on their return home, they got ready for the wonderful surprise. They put the puppy in the hood open of the family car and then called Braden, the eldest son, to help them “get off the shopping“.

The thirteen-year-old immediately obeyed his father and left his room to help him sort out all the purchased groceries.

He walked over to the car and looked inside the trunk. You absolutely have to see his reaction. She was super happy, she didn’t really expect it. I think it was the best gift of his entire life.

Braden’s video

The young man started crying and thanking his mom and dad. He had always wanted a dog and finally they had made his dream come true. She picked him up and a special bond was immediately established between the two. Braden, when he found out it was a sissy, decided to call her April Rose, like his grandmother.

Today it is he who takes care of the new member of the family. The playful puppy brought so much joy to the Peevy family, that today they can’t imagine their life without her. And Braden celebrated a birthday he didn’t will never forget!