Tareq Alaows came to Germany from Syria five years ago. He wanted to move into the Bundestag for the Greens, but after death threats against his family he withdrew his candidacy.

Oberhausen – Tareq Alaows ran for a member of the Bundestag in the Oberhausen district association. The Green politician wanted “to be the first person in the Bundestag to flee from Syria to give a political voice to the hundreds of thousands of people who are on the run and live with us here,” as he explained in the application.

Alaows fled the civil war country of Syria to Germany five years ago and has been politically active ever since. Just a few months after his arrival, he made headlines with the self-organized group “Refugee Strike Bochum”. Now he is withdrawing his candidacy for the Bundestag because of death threats.

Green politician Alaows is withdrawing from the public for the time being

As the dpa reported that there were anonymous death threats against the family of the Green politician Alaows in Syria. “The high level of threats for me and especially for people close to me is the most important reason for withdrawing my candidacy,” says the message that the news agency has received. His party colleagues support his decision and regret the 31-year-old’s withdrawal. “We would have liked to be able to continue to argue with Mr. Alaows as our Bundestag candidate for a humane asylum and migration policy,” the statement said.

Racist experiences during the candidacy were “terrifying”

The death threats against the family of the Green politician are also causing horror at the federal level. “The fact that Tareq Alaows is not able to run for the Bundestag without putting his and his family’s safety at risk is extremely shameful for our democratic society,” wrote the parliamentary leader of the Greens in the Bundestag, Katrin Göring-Eckardt, on Twitter. “We have to counter such racist hostility even more effectively!”

He describes the racist experiences that Alaows had during his candidacy as “terrifying”. He draws attention to the fact that society lacks non-discriminatory spaces in all areas of life. “My candidacy has shown that we need strong structures in all parties, politics and society that counter structural racism and help those affected,” said Alaows in the letter from the Oberhausen Green Local Association. Alaows will withdraw from the public for the time being after the death threats. (jjf / dpa)