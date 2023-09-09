Daniele Mambolo died before the eyes of his family, struck by a sudden illness during the night

The sad story comes from Monte San Marino, Alatri. Daniele Mambolo he lost his life at just 40 years old due to a fatal illness that left him with no escape, in the middle of the night. A loving husband and father of two little girls, who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly.

Daniele Mambolo was a worker in a large factory, a loving husband and a wonderful father. He was hit by a fatal illness in the middle of the night. The family members raised the alarm and, together with the 118 operators, they I tried in vain to help him. Doctors could do nothing to save the man’s life, they were forced to declare the death.

Daniele was very well known and there are many messages that have appeared on social media in the last few hours, published by all those who loved him and who wanted to say goodbye to him one last time. Many messages of condolence also arrived from politicians and municipal administrators, who know his brother Daniele very well, a exponent of the city club of the League.

The funeral will be celebrated today, Saturday 9 September, in San Valentino church in Monte San Marino.

