A Miss by chance, that’s how she called herself. Isabella Verney was the very first girl to win the pageant during the war

Her photos in these hours are circulating on the web, to pay homage and greet her. Isabella Verney, the very first Miss Italy in history, died forever at the age of 98.

It had a different name, Five thousand lire for a smilewas the contest that women aspired to and was conceived by Dino Villani in 1939. Only in 1946 did it become then Miss Italy.

In the very first edition it was Isabella Verney who brought home the sash, earning the title of most beautiful woman in Italy. It all started as a surreal dream. It was September 27, 1939, when the young woman was with her mother and went to a photo shop to pick up some work. She was only 14 years old, she was beautiful, with clear eyes, so as to amaze that photographer, that she decided to take a picture of her first floor. Even her mother, looking at that photograph, realized how wonderful her daughter was and decided to send it to the contest.

Isabella Verney fame

Dino Villani found himself looking at Isabella’s photograph, aware that it was one of the most beautiful girls among all those who had sent their participation. In the end it was the clear-eyed girl who won the contest and gods Treasury bills of five thousand lire. From that moment Isabella became famous, so much so that her face became one blow-up under the arcades of Corso Vittorio, admired by all until the end of the war. It was like a sort of encouragement, a beautiful smile, capable of giving everyone strength, in such a bad moment. That little girl’s life changed in a short time, everyone knew her address, they sent her letters and requests for photographs, especially the soldiers, who wanted wear them to war as a good luck charm.

Isabella was still a child and turned down all offers for acting, until she was old enough to become one supermodel wearing the most beautiful clothes of the moment.

She married the Rai journalist Carlo Cavaglia and became a mother of two children. After the war she decided to be forgotten, that life had never belonged to her. She let herself be reviewed only in 1989, when she was invited for the 50th anniversary of Miss Italy. A Miss by chanceas she called herself, who comes in these hours remembered with great affection.