Immense joy for the conductor and sports commentator Pierluigi Pardo: on Instagram the announcement of the imminent arrival of the stork

A beautiful piece of news that appeared on the weekly magazine Chi and, even earlier, shared by the person concerned on his social channels. The sports commentator, journalist and presenter, Pierluigi Pardo, in fact, he is about to become a dad for his first time. A joy that arrives at the age of 48. The name of the companion who will give him this joy is still unknown.

Credit: pierluigipardo – Instagram

Unlike many of his colleagues from television, entertainment in general and the world of sport, Pardo has no never loved sharing moments and news of his private life. Neither during the interviews or broadcasts he conducts, nor on his social profiles which in any case are very active.

In this case, however, it seems to have done an exception. A couple of months ago a photo appeared on his account Instagramwhich actually leaves little room for doubt.

The shot portrays a baby shirt red and white and in the caption it says “work in progress”. Two clues that make a proof, then.

Pierluigi is about to become Pope, that’s for sure. It is also certain that this is her first child and that it will be a boy, as confirmed by the weekly Who.

What is not yet known to know is the name of his mate and next new mother, the presumed date of birth and the name that the baby same will have.

Pierluigi Pardo’s career and private life

Credit: pierluigipardo – Instagram

Pierluigi Pardo was born in Rome on March 4, 1974 and is a sports journalistsports commentator and presenter.

After graduating in 1999 at the La Sapienza University of Rome, he carries out a double activity. The one of marketing assistant brand manager at a company in the capital and that of sports reporter on the Tele + television networks and in the Roman radio stations.

Starting from the issuer Stream in 2001, he then moved on to SkyMediaset Premium, Mediaset and currently works for Dazn.

It was the voice of the official commentary of the video game Pro Evolution Soccer from 2008 to 2014, before becoming the official one of Fifa.

Credit: pierluigipardo – Instagram

Also different i books published and written in collaboration with other important football figures such as Antonio Cassano and Jose Altafini.

He was married to Simona Galimbertian important entrepreneur in the world of pastry, from 2014 to 2018.

Now it has found love but, as previously mentioned, the name of his new partner is not yet known.