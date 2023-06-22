Giuseppe Tucci’s father finds hope again thanks to the goodness shown by people towards his family in this dramatic period

Just over 10 days have passed since the tragic passing of Joseph Tucci, the firefighter beaten to death by a bouncer outside a nightclub in Rimini. His father and mother, in a touching interview with Il Corriere della Sera, spoke of their immense pain, but also of the hope regained in seeing the goodness of the people who have been close to them during this period. They also agreed to the removal and donation of organs.

A photo, the one posted by Mr Claudio Tucci last Sunday, which quickly went viral. She portrays him and his wife as they give their son Giuseppe a last kiss, who died the previous Monday at the Rimini Infirmi hospital, after almost two days of agony. These are the man’s words:

Hi Peppe this morning at 7:18 it’s been a week since dad’s cell phone rang. With such professionalism and delicacy a doctor invited us to go to Rimini, the rest is now news…nothing and nobody will ever be able to console us but the only explanation we want to give to realize the tragedy is that you met a devil on the night of Saturday and many angels were waiting for you to be saved and will continue their earthly journey thanks to you! A big hug mom and dad.

The nice gesture of Giuseppe Tucci’s parents

Joseph didn’t make it. It was Saturday night attacked by a bouncer outside a nightclub in Rimini and, beaten, ended up dying in hospital.

After about two days of agony, the 34-year-old it is gone forever.

Interviewed by The Corriere della SeraGiuseppe Tucci’s father told of the huge ache that he and his wife are experiencing.

He talked about how great his son was and how he and his wife, at a time when the world seemed like just a horrible place, found hope again thanks to the immense wave of love and closeness that an incredible number of people have poured into them.

Then, regarding Joseph’s organ donation, the man said: