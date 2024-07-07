His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Envoy of His Highness the Minister of Foreign Affairs, headed a high-level delegation to the Republic of Turkey, which focused on exploring opportunities to enhance cooperation between the two countries in a way that contributes to raising the level of relations in all fields, and reflects the aspirations of the leadership in the two friendly countries to develop and consolidate them..

His Excellency Al Mansouri held high-level meetings with prominent figures including His Excellency Abdulkadir Oraloğlu, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, His Excellency Mustafa Tuzcu, Deputy Minister of Trade, Dr. Hakan Yurdakul, Member of the Turkish Presidential Economic Council, Mr. Mehmet Ali Akarca, Chairman of the Turkish side of the UAE-Turkey Business Council, and Mr. Mustafa Gultepe, Chairman of the Turkish Exporters Assembly. (TIM)and Mr. Burak Daglioglu, Head of the Investment Office. During the meetings, ways to enhance joint cooperation were discussed, especially economic and investment relations in several areas such as food and water security, infrastructure development projects, cooperation in railways, civil aviation, and exploring investment opportunities..

The two sides stressed their commitment to strengthening economic and investment relations and mutual cooperation in line with the visions of the two friendly countries and their leaderships for sustainable development and economic growth..

His Excellency Al Mansouri stressed the importance of the UAE-Turkey partnership in driving economic growth and mutually beneficial initiatives that would contribute to the prosperity of the two countries..