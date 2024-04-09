On social networks like Facebook, it is not unusual to find groups in which women share photos of men those they are dating to find out their love history. She was like that as a young girl published the image of this man, who decided to sue for defaming his name.

In recent months, it was announced that one of the women he was meeting romantically Stewart Lucas Murrey, who presents himself on social networks as an authorpublished his opinion in the Facebook group Are we dating the same guy? / Los Angeles, and this unleashed a series of comments unfavorable for the man of California.

Vanessa Valdez uploaded photos of Dr. Stewart Lucas to the private group and asked if anyone else knew him. In the post, he also added red flags, hinting that there were bad signs in his behavior.

Immediately the post began to generate reactions, because other women in the group claimed to have had bad experiences with the man. The fact and the diffusion it achieved bothered Murray, who decided to take legal action against a group of young people with whom he had allegedly dated or had digital contact, as compiled by Sky News.

The man from the United States sued women for saying he is a bad partner



Lucas Murrey filed a lawsuit for defamation and discrimination on the basis of sex against more than 50 women for US$2,600,000. The young women expressed that they consider said legal action as a way to intimidate them and asked the courts not to proceed, according to what was published The New York Post.

For his part, the man published through his X account: “The accused are doubling down misusing my photos and name while continuing to promote erroneous statements“The resentment and hostility of these women has been palpable, even before I filed my lawsuit,” he added.

Dr. Lucas Murrey's Statement from 5 April 2024 Thank you for your support – and I will provide a substantial update to my case soon. Meanwhile I continue to litigate my case. This includes unmasking anonymous defendants and related bad actors who are responsible for this Facebook… — Dr. Lucas Murrey (@MurreyLucas) April 6, 2024

About, the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles dismissed the case against the accused, Vanessa Valdés and stated that the woman did nothing wrong by expressing her opinion. This after “considering the motion documents, all documents related to the motion and the oral arguments,” according to the aforementioned media.

After finding no evidence of conspiracy, judge granted anti-SLAPP motion to prevent abuse of the legal system to silence women, reported Fox 11 LA.