Like every summer that respects itself, the current one also proceeds as per tradition with the Italian public glued to the screens, intent on following the amorous upheavals of the protagonists of one of the most popular television programs of the season. We are talking, obviously, of Temptation Islandthe reality show based on temptations, hosted by the now well-tested and iconic presenter, Philip Bisciglia. Among the characters who immediately captured the attention of viewers there is certainly Raul Dumitrasthe 23-year-old boyfriend of Martina of IoannonIt was the girl who contacted the program, eager to test her love story with Raul, accused of not knowing how to best manage his blinding jealousy.

The couple has been together for less than a year, just 10 months. However, it would seem that they are not new to troubled phases in their relationship, mostly triggered by their extremely aggressive character. possessive And jealous of Raul, as his girlfriend Martina defines him.

Their journey into feelings started immediately in bursts: the girlfriend, in fact, seems intrigued, not to say attracted, by one of the tempters, the charming Carlo. A relationship between the two that, although at the moment characterized by friendship only, would have unleashed Raul’s anger.

Raul’s ex is a famous TikToker

A particular curiosity about Raul Dumitras’ past has been bouncing around social media in the last few hours. In fact, the boy also counts among his ex-girlfriends a famous TikTok creator, Alessia Antonetti.

The girl, who boasts a following of over 340 thousand followers, He achieved considerable fame in the social world only last year, thanks to the creation of some particularly creative videos in culinary field. The recipes that Alessia offers her audience are always interesting and original and are essentially based on the use of a few simple ingredients.

Not many details are known about her previous relationship with Raul, except for the presence of the young man in some photos and videos with Alessia.

Their last social video dates back to October 5, 2022. Shortly after, Dumitras would have met Martina and begun their intense love affair.