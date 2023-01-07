George SantosHis villas don’t exist, the degrees were never earned, and he didn’t work at any of the big Wall Street banks. US Congressman George Santos fantasized about putting together his resume, but just starts his new job as a member of parliament this week. Who is he really?
Karlijn van Houwelingen
Latest update:
5:55 pm
