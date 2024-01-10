Through TikTok, a user He recounted the experience he had in New York. and why you found it disappointing. The young woman traveled with her partner to stay in a house and take care of a dog. As she expressed it, One of his dreams was to visit the Big Apple during Christmas and soak up the festive atmosphere. However, During his stay he found that there were few decorations for the celebration and felt that the Christmas atmosphere was lacking.

New York is one of the most recognized cities in the world and for that reason it attracts millions of tourists year after year. Among its many attractions, many dream of spending Christmas there to learn what life is like in a city so portrayed in series and movies during festive seasons. Contrary to her expectations, this young woman who visited her assures that it is not worth it.

She visited New York for Christmas and said she was disappointed Photo: TikTok @elviajederita

She visited New York for Christmas and left disappointed

The author of the publication is @elviajederita, who is dedicated to traveling the world. This time it was the turn of the Big Apple, which welcomed the couple during the Christmas party. In a post, The young woman defined her Christmas in New York as “disappointing”. The reason for this was the lack of Christmas decorations in the city.

Throughout the images, expressed his annoyance at the lack of Christmas atmosphere that existed in the city. In that sense, the fact that the tree he had seen in many photos was smaller than it seemed contributed to that feeling. He also did not add to the experience the large number of people on the streets, which sometimes made it impossible to walk.

Despite the disappointment at this point, The user remarked that her overall experience in New York was positive and that she really enjoyed the trip.. However, For those who want to live the Christmas experience in a big city, he recommended visiting London. The publication did not go unnoticed on TikTok at all and, as usually happens, generated a lot of controversy among users in the comments.