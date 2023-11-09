While doing some chores around the house, Antonio Reyes’ widow found a note that her lover wrote to her years ago: what had he written

The post published by Noelia Lopez, wife of the late Spanish football champion, was very moving Antonio Reyes, who died in a car accident in 2019 at just 35 years old. The woman found a note that her lover had written to her to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The phrase written on it today acquires an even deeper meaning.

It was the June 1st 2019when the world of European football, in particular the Spanish one, learned with enormous pain the news of the death by Antonio Reyes.

The footballer, who during his career had worn the shirts of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Benfica and above all Seville (becoming a legend of the club), that day he lost his life in a tragic road accident.

The car who was driving went off the road, overturned and caught fire, leaving him and his cousin, who was traveling in the passenger seat, no escape.

The hug his wife received Noelia Lopez and the two little girls that the couple had had was immense.

Lopez has not never forgotten his Antonio and practically every day he remembers him, posting on his profile Instagram photo taken when they were together and happy. Moments that unfortunately will never come back.

The note from Antonio Reyes

A few days ago, the young widow wanted to share with the many who follow her a very particular episode that happened to her, and that made her feel a warm caress in her heart.

While doing some household chores, a came back into her hands ticket of greetings, which Antonio Reyes had probably left to his beloved wife in a Saint Valentine in which he was away perhaps to play with his team.

The widow took a photo of the card, mainly to show the phrase that Antonio had written to her. A phrase, a thought, which today has acquired a even more touching and strong meaning: “I won’t forget you even if I’m distant“.

Noelia Lopez then wrote: