On August 16, Manuel Marciano’s death certificate was finally revoked after a two-year legal battle.

And the man began to suffer from problems in collecting his pension, which forced him to review the authorities, and the surprise was that he had died legally 28 years ago.

The man learned that it was his ex-wife and two other witnesses who announced his death to the authorities.

It is not clear why Manuel’s ex-wife announced his death in 1995, but he said he noticed something strange in 2012, when he tried to vote in local elections only to be told he was not on the list, but he did not care at the time.

In the end, the 70-year-old needed to hire a lawyer to challenge the death certificate and obtain an entirely new birth certificate.

The fingerprint test helped prove he was alive, but he also needed several witnesses to make sure he wasn’t really dead.

In the end, he was able to “come back to life”, but the reason for his wife’s act is still unknown.