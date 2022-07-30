These are days of pain and despair that all the family members of are experiencing Valentina Giunta. Cousin Cristina Bonanzinga in an interview with The Corriere della Serahe wanted to explain the previous episodes of violence and also what happened with the son.

Many are shocked by what this poor mother experienced, who only hoped she could turn the page. The ex-husband also from prison did not stop threaten her and the son was very close to man.

The investigators are still working to understand what really happened in that house in via Salvatore Di Giacomo, a Catania. For the agents, the crime occurred at the height of ayet another quarrel.

Valentina had actually moved from that neighborhood and with her father and her other 10-year-old son, she had gone to live in another house. However, the eldest son didn’t want to know about being with her and had gone to live with her paternal grandmother.

Between the two there were many quarrels and the woman’s relatives were trying to persuade her to go and live abroad. From what her loved ones tell, Valentina was still threatened from her ex-husband, who beat her family from prison and sent her anonymous messages.

The pain of Valentina Giunta’s cousin

What happened was predictable, we expected it, so we never left her alone. I knew that sooner or later that son she loved her would hurt her. There had been many, too many signs. The eldest son was totally plagiarized by his paternal grandmother, with whom he lived while his father and grandfather are in prison.