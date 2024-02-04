Rita Pavone she was a guest in Silvia Toffanin's living room during the last episode of the television program very true. The Italian singer indulged in a long outburst, telling her beloved audience about the joys and sorrows of her life.

In 2018, Rita Pavone lost one of the most important people in her life and that pain still accompanies her today. A void in her heart that will never be filled. The brother Cesare he had a brain disease.

My brother Cesare died a few years ago from a brain disease. When he was hospitalized in the clinic, I went to see him every day. When he died no one notified me, I found out when I arrived at the clinic. A huge pain because he was a 'funny nut'. With Cesare's death, my other brothers and I became closer again.

The man suffered from encephalopathy and the family only realized it later. Rita Pavone said that Cesare's mood suddenly changed and he became cynical. Only later did they understand that he had that disease. The singer never left him alone, she distanced herself from work and supported him until he was able to recover. Then, unfortunately, the situation of man is worsened and suddenly he was gone. A pain that overwhelmed her as soon as she went to the clinic, no one had told her anything.

In the same interview with Silvia Toffanin, Rita Pavone also returned to talk about her marriage to Teddy Reno, with whom she has been linked for 56 years. She joked about her age starting to take its toll, but she reiterated how old she is right in his life.