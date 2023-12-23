The video published by Levi Herman, in which he shows the granddaughter he adopted after the death of his daughter, moved the whole world

Experiencing tragedies like the ones he experienced Levi Herman it's not human, let alone being able to find the strength to carry on and find reasons to smile again. The story of this man, who saw his daughter and his son take their own lives, moved the whole world. Especially for one reason in particular.

Credit: levihookedup_801 – Instagram

In a person's life it should not be conceivable to live a ache as great as seeing one's own child lose his life can be.

However, unfortunately this sometimes happens and Levi Herman, an American man from Taylorsvillein the state of Utah, saw his Daughter lose your life in dramatic circumstances.

Credit: levihookedup_801 – Instagram

The young woman, in fact, some time ago decided to take one's own life. Together with her, to make the extreme gesture, also the company and father of the little girl they had had a few years earlier, who since that tragic day has been left without her mother and father.

Levi and his wife, completely devastated by what happened, didn't think about it for a minute and they… adopted the little girl.

Levi Herman's video

Recently Levi Herman, a fishing enthusiast, published a video on his already very popular profile Instagram. In the clip he films himself while he is alone in the car and is about to return home and, moved, he explains and shows why, despite everything, keep smiling and finding strength.

I work 55 hours a week and when I come home it never disappoints me. My little angel is there waiting for me before I even enter the garage and I want to show it to all of you.

Credit: levihookedup_801 – Instagram

At that point the man turns the camera and frames his own granddaughterwho has become his daughter in all respects, who awaits him smiling at the door of the garage.

Do you see it guys? This is why I don't give up. I can't give up because I have people who love me and care about me. Look here. This is what I find every day at home.

The video soon became viral and many have commented to show respect, affection and closeness to Levi.

The man, who does everything he can to give his family what they need, recently opened a fundraiser for the support of the little girl.