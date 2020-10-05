Its creation created a buzz on social networks and Society magazine used it to make its front page. The stamped tally of the days of confinement brought to light a complete artist.

Each day of confinement, he stamps the date on a white sheet. A graphic representation of the effect of the confinement which affected many people. The work has become one of the symbols of this period. Society magazine made its front page during the health crisis in the spring. The author, Mathieu Wernert, is a Strasbourg artist who likes to play with codes and destructure images.

A stronger image than long speeches. First broadcast on social networks, it toured the world and gave Matieu Wernet an unexpected and rapid notoriety. “I told myself that every day I went to dab, and that at the end of the confinement the person who dabs goes completely crazy. Hence this saturated image at the end and which becomes completely abstract”, says Mathieu Wernet to explain the genesis of this project. “It stays in the vein of what I do, even in painting, that is to say an image that I saturate, that I transform”.

A spotlight for a complete artist, who likes to divert images, to saturate them. His workshop is also a laboratory. He mixes materials and products and observes their effects. “I test a lot. I try to evolve, to get out of classical techniques to advance”. “The times are quite uncertain, everything that was acquired is being dissolved, by policies, viruses, all our benchmarks are replayed, and that’s what I’m trying to transcribe”. An artist to follow.