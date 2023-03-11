Blinded by his jealousy, a man showed no mercy to his life partner, whom he beats and sexually abuses.

Hugo Darío “N” was arrested in Toluca, State of Mexico, because beat and sexually abused his wife. Elements of the Central Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Crimes Linked to Gender Violence of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM), and the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), through the Commission for Attention of the Crime of Intentional Homicide (CONAHO), they completed the arrest warrant.

The investigations show that on September 30, 2022, Hugo Darío “N” and his wife were at home, in the Santa Ana Tlapaltitlán neighborhood, when they began to argue out of jealousy.

The 40-year-old man tore her clothes, beat her and sexually abused her; besides, he threatened her with death if I denounced it.