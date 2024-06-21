Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck, Moritz Bletzinger

Shocking news on the plane. The pilot of a Nesma Airlines plane dies during the flight. The announcement that followed could have caused panic.

Cairo – Drama on flight NE130. The tragic event occurred on the journey from the Egyptian capital Cairo to Ta’if in Saudi Arabia: the pilot of the Nesma Airlines plane died during the flight. The passengers were informed of the incident by an announcement from the co-pilot, and the plane made an emergency landing in Jeddah. However, the way in which the message was transmitted led to severe criticism.

Pilot dies during flight from Egypt to Saudi Arabia: Co-pilot is his brother

A video posted online shows the moment the co-pilot delivered the devastating news: “We apologize for diverting the flight to King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah due to the death of my brother and friend, the pilot Captain Hassan.”

The deceased pilot was reported by Egyptian Streets According to reports, she was only 30 years old, unmarried and had health problems. The flight continued after the emergency landing. The incident occurred on June 12th.

Experts criticize announcement on the plane: Information about the pilot’s death could have caused panic

However, the way the co-pilot delivered the message was criticised. Although it was correct to inform passengers of a change in the flight plan, the announcement could also have caused panic among passengers, as happened in another case before an Ibiza flight. Experts believe the co-pilot should have spoken of an “emergency on board”.

A similar incident occurred on a flight from India to Frankfurtwhich was interrupted due to a medical emergency.