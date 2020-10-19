Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s supremely beloved Suhana Khan remains a topic of discussion for his sartorial pictures. But even after this, there is something with Suhana that makes him most special. While his stylish photos are proof that he is no less than styling, he also loves to experiment with his mother’s wardrobe again and again.

Well, by looking at the pictures on Suhana Khan’s Instagram, it can be found that Stunner’s wardrobe has a great collection of bodyfighting dresses in addition to slip dress, scarf top, denim shorts, camisole, but even after that her mother The habit of wearing the clothes of women did not disappear. This is why a few days ago, Suhana was seen wearing a 13 old dress of her mother Gauri Khan at a party with Khan friends, while now looking at Suhana, it seems that she likes her Gorgeous Mommy’s collection more than her clothes. . Suhana Khan wore a 13-year-old dress of mother Gauri to a party with friends

This is why we are saying that recently Suhana Khan shared a beautiful picture of her on her Instagram, in which she was seen wearing a geometric (geometric) print dress up to the knee length. But as soon as we wanted to know more about Suhana’s dress, we came to know that this stylish dress is not her but her mother Gauri Khan’s. Actually, this silky green print dress with satin fabric had an inbuilt belt, which was enough to give the rap-style neckline a different look. At the same time, 3/4 sleeves made in dress were perfect for this season.

Although Suhana Khan’s dress did not need to add anything other than perfect color-combination of green, black and white, attractive patterns and fashionable prints, Starlet added some staple jewelery to give herself a stylish look. Had used two bracelets, one embossed golden and the other white gold. Talking about Suhana’s overall look, she left heavy dewy make-up, glossy lips and hair in bouncy style to give herself a glam touch, which did not bother to give her an attractive look.

As soon as the pictures of Suhana Khan appeared in this look, her classmate Athena kept the demand to gift this dress. However, Suhana told him not to delay that this dress is not her but her mother Gauri’s.

Well, whatever you say, you have to agree that Suhana knows how to carry her mother’s clothes well. By the way, if you are also planning an outing with office zoom call or friends, then this dress of Suhana Khan is the perfect option. If you want, you can try any similar option on this dress. Buy Now On Amazon

VERO MODA Synthetic a-line Dress

SERA Crepe Wrap Dress