This is why we are saying that recently Suhana Khan shared a beautiful picture of her on her Instagram, in which she was seen wearing a geometric (geometric) print dress up to the knee length. But as soon as we wanted to know more about Suhana’s dress, we came to know that this stylish dress is not her but her mother Gauri Khan’s. Actually, this silky green print dress with satin fabric had an inbuilt belt, which was enough to give the rap-style neckline a different look. At the same time, 3/4 sleeves made in dress were perfect for this season.
Although Suhana Khan’s dress did not need to add anything other than perfect color-combination of green, black and white, attractive patterns and fashionable prints, Starlet added some staple jewelery to give herself a stylish look. Had used two bracelets, one embossed golden and the other white gold. Talking about Suhana’s overall look, she left heavy dewy make-up, glossy lips and hair in bouncy style to give herself a glam touch, which did not bother to give her an attractive look.
As soon as the pictures of Suhana Khan appeared in this look, her classmate Athena kept the demand to gift this dress. However, Suhana told him not to delay that this dress is not her but her mother Gauri’s.
Well, whatever you say, you have to agree that Suhana knows how to carry her mother’s clothes well. By the way, if you are also planning an outing with office zoom call or friends, then this dress of Suhana Khan is the perfect option. If you want, you can try any similar option on this dress. Buy Now On Amazon
VERO MODA Synthetic a-line Dress
SERA Crepe Wrap Dress
.
Leave a Reply